The Embassy of Denmark in Thailand welcomed four new interns on 2 August 2022 to Bangkok.

“They will be with us for the next 6 months, helping with daily tasks and long-term projects in economics, trade, and diplomacy,” writes the Embassy on the Facebook page.

In addition, the internship at the Embassy in Bangkok will soon be opening up for applications for the Spring semester 2023.

For more information, please visit the website: https://thailand.um.dk/om-os/praktikanter.