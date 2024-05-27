Danish furniture exhibition in Bangkok

The Danish high-end furniture brand Fritz Hansen showcases designs in the “Beyond Walls” exhibition in Bangkok until 30 June 2024. The exhibition will feature Fritz Hansen’s last collection with works from famous designers Vico Magistretti, Poul Kjærholm, and Piero Lissoni. Furthermore, visitors can see the Collector’s Edition Eggs in Forest Green Pure leather and a limited edition of 150 chairs worldwide.

Fritz Hansen themselves describe the exhibition as a place where the natural beauty of materials meets the brilliance of design. Textures of wood, steel, leather and textiles will be showcased and “celebrate the harmonious blend of nature’s raw beauty and masterful craftsmanship,” Fritz Hansen write on their Facebook page.

The brand is known for its high-end indoor and outdoor furniture, lighting, accessory design and production. It encompasses a modern Nordic lifestyle in collaboration with artists from around the world.

Visit the exhibition at TABLE, Soi Somkid from 10 AM to 7 PM.

Source: Fritz Hansen on Facebook