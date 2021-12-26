Danish Gymnastics team need host families in Bangkok

Another 10 host families are needed to volunteer to take in 2 Danish young athletes visiting Bangkok second week of January 2022.

You will pick up your athletes on Friday morning after breakfast at Mermaid Hotel in Sukhumvit Soi 29 and return them on Sunday 9 January at 9 o’clock at the Royal Danish Embassy, where Ambassador Jon Thorgaard will host a btreakfast for them and their hosts.

If you are able to help, please email Gregers Moller at [email protected] or call 081 629 0117.

The young people are members of the DGI National Danish Performance Team who are on their tour of the world.

On Friday 7 January in the morning, they have just been sitting in a bus all night as the end of their tour of Isaan. The tour will include workshops at the University of Khon Kaen and workshops at the Rajabhat Udonthani and the Rajabhat Sakon Nakhon.

The three main shows in Bangkok – which all interested readers will be able to attend – takes place at:

9 January 14.00 at Jintana Gymnastics Center (JRC) in Nong Khaem

13 January at 14.00 at National Stadium, Nimibutr Arena

15 January at 16.00 at ICONSIAM River Park on the bank of the ChaoPhaya river.

The days around the shows, the team will hold individual workshops at three of the main international schools in Bangkok, Bangkok Patana School, ISB International School Bangkok and NIST International School. See the full program in this pdf-file: DGI programme for Thailand

The visit to Thailand has also 3 sponsors, Grundfos (Thailand), ECCO Thailand and Raindrop Foundation.

Please download the programme as a 16 page brochure by clicking on the image below:

