Danish sculpture in Hong Kong is still standing but lawyer has disappeared

There has been great controversy about the possible removal of the “The pillar of shame” sculpture from the Hong Kong University building. Since a letter from a London based law firm acting on behalf of the University stated the statute had to be removed “before 5 pm on 13 October 2021,” or it would be deemed “abandoned” and dealt with in “such a manner” that the university sees fit, both media and politicians has put a critical spotlight on China.

The statue is however still standing but the lawyer who send the letter has now disappeared.

It is the Danish artist Jens Galschiøt who made the sculpture as a memorial for the massacre at Tiananmen Square in 1989. He has lent the sculpture to Hong Kong University.

“I don’t think that the Chinese authorities had expected that it could cause so much of a stir to destroy a sculpture in Hong Kong,” Jens Galschiøt told JydskeVestkysten on Tuesday.

The artist has been talking with hundreds of media about the controversy. “Status is, that the sculpture is still standing even though the authorities said that they would take matters into their own hand if the statue was still there. We have people on the sight who says that the statue is still standing completely untouched,” A staff member at the Galschiøt gallery said.

It is not only the media that have taken interest in the case. A few Danish politicians have also expressed their critique of the controversial Chinese decision and urged Danish Minister of Foreign Affairs Jeppe Kofoed to call upon the Chinese Ambassador to Denmark to explain why China wants the monument removed.

Currently, it seems that the statue is staying for now but the lawyer who sent the letter has instead disappeared. Some sources say that this disappearance is also the reason why the statue hasn’t been removed yet.