Sign up for a Legal & Risk Update on China’s GDPR: New PIPL

On 1 November, the new Personal Information Protection Law came into place and China continues its creation of a stricter regulatory landscape for data and network security, having a large impact on multinational companies.

Collaborating with the Nordic Chambers, the DCCC is pleased to present this seminar on 19 November in Suzhou, which will be followed by an after-work (sign up for after work here).

The new PIPL applies to all companies present in China but also has an extraterritorial effect for companies even outside the country. The law is considered to be a game-changer and it is, therefore, crucial for companies to stay on top of the new legal requirements and ensure compliance as the law has already come into place.

The seminar will help you break down the new legal requirements and risks associated by using real examples and case studies, and will provide you with practical suggestions for compliance.

What are the key legal requirements under the PIPL and what are the obvious risks?

What measures should be taken to mitigate data privacy threats, and what can be considered as “low hanging fruit”?

What are the most important things to consider to be compliant with the new law?

Xiaomin Qu, specialist counsel at Wikborg Rein, together with Lars-Åke Severin, Founder, and CEO of PSU Consulting, will go through the new law and guide you through your compliance options. Due to current travel restrictions, PSU might share their part online, but we sincerely hope to welcome Lars-Åke in person.

Speakers

Xiaomin Qu, Specialist Counsel, Wikborg Rein. With more than 13 years of practice, Xiaomin is firmly grounded in aspects of corporate governance, corporate & commercial law, and cross-border transactions.

Lars-Åke Severin, Founder, and CEO, PSU Consulting. Lars-Åke Severin founded PSU in China in 2006 and is one of the leading foreign experts on security management and internal investigations in China.

