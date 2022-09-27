Denmark campaigning for seat on the UNSC

Denmark is launching its candidature for a non-permanent seat on the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) 2025-2025. This was announced on the official Facebook page of the Embassy of Denmark in Singapore.

The candidacy discloses that “the candidature is a natural extension of our strong and longstanding commitment to the UN and international cooperation (…) We hope to once again be entrusted with this important responsibility.”

Denmark last served on the UN Security Council for the period 2005-06 and was a member of the Security Council in 1953-54, 167-68, and 1985-86.

The Security Council has primary responsibility for the maintenance of international peace and security and is composed of 15 Members, five permanent and ten non-permanent members elected for two-year terms by the General Assembly. The five permanent members of the Council are China, France, Russian Federation, the United Kingdom, and the United States, while the ten non-permanent members are Albania, Brazil, Gabon, Ghana, India, Ireland, Kenya, Mexico, Norway, and the United Arab Emirates.

