Denmark donates 1,266,000 Moderna-Spikevax vaccines to Thailand

The first batch of a delivery of more than 1.2 million Moderna vaccines from Denmark arrived in Thailand on 26 May 2022. With this delivery, Denmark has reached its goal of donating more than 10 million vaccines worldwide.

The delivery stands as a continuation of the strong historical collaboration between Denmark and Thailand and are to be used in the vaccination program of Thailand.

Attending the delivery was Ambassador of Denmark to Thailand, HE Jon Thorgaard, Dr. Sopon Lamsirithaworn, Deputy Director General, Department of Disease Control, Ministry of Public Health and MR. Krai Mahasandana, Deputy Director General, Department of European Affairs, Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

On the Facebook page of the Embassy, Denmark thanks Thailand for the good cooperation and looks forward to continued Thai-Danish collaboration in the future.

The delivery on 26th of May was the first of three installments. The rest will be delivered to Thailand over the next two weeks. After the third and final delivery, more than 10.3 million excess Danish COVID-19 vaccines have been donated to the world’s developing countries – both bilaterally and through COVAX. The government’s total goal of donating DKK 10 million. excess vaccines will thus be obtained.

Denmark’s Minister for Development Aid, Flemming Møller Mortensen states:

“I am extremely pleased that we can support Thailand with vaccines, and proud that we have reached our goal of donating 10 million vaccines to developing countries in need. It is a great achievement, especially in light of the increasing challenges that we – together with many other countries and COVAX – are experiencing with the donation of vaccines. ”

The Danish Minister of Health, Magnus Heunicke states:

“It has been a clear ambition for the government that Denmark should both cover its own need for COVIC-19 vaccines and support international pandemic control. We have now donated 10 million doses, at the same time as more than 3.6 million Danes have received 3rd jabs, and we also have enough vaccines for a program with the 4th jab, if the health authorities should recommend that. We continue our efforts, both at home and abroad. ”