Norway supports competition how to fight marine garbage in Vietnam and Thailand

The United Nation Development (UNDP) Vietnam announced an invitation for all to participate in a challenge aiming to stop marine litter in Halong Bay and Koh Samui, funded by Norwegian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, on 19 June 2020. The statement said:

“Join us for the launch of the ENDING PLASTIC POLLUTION INNOVATION CHALLENGE (or EPPIC) .

EPPIC is a brand-new competition calling for all innovators in ASEAN to share their bright ideas for tackling plastic pollution, with the objective of contributing to the reduction of plastic waste in coastal areas in Viet Nam, Thailand, Indonesia, and the Philippines.

All individuals and organisations are welcome to enter the competition, including businesses, non-profit organisations, and academic and public institutions. At least one member of the team must be a citizen of an ASEAN country.

Winners will have the opportunity to receive a total of 12 months of incubation training and USD$18,000 in equity-free seed-funding.

The competition aims to seek innovative solutions to Ha Long Bay in Vietnam and Koh Samui in Thailand.

The Challenge is funded by the Norwegian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Norwegian Agency for Development Cooperation (Norad) and implemented by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in Vietnam.”

For more information and to join the challenge, please sign up here to join the Webminar on 24 June 2020 at 3-4pm.