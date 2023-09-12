General news / Laos / Thailand

Earthquake in Laos sensed in Chiang Rai province of Thailand

- by Kanlayakorn Pengrattana

Luang Namtha city in Laos had a 4.1 magnitude earthquake at half past three on Tuesday, 12 September 2023 and the tremors were sensed in Chiang Rai province, Thailand.

According to the Thai PBS World, Luang Namtha is located 94 kilometers northeast of Chiang Kong district of Chiang Rai.

Suwith Kosuwan, an expert at the Mineral Resources Department, said the quake was caused by sudden movement along Mae Chan Fault.

At present, there are no reports of any damage.

Source: https://www.thaipbsworld.com/earthquake-in-laos-felt-in-chiang-rai/

