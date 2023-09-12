Philippines team joins “Child-Friendly Cities” conference held abroad

The Philippines’ Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) recently joined the East Asia-Europe Interregional Exchange on Child-Friendly Cities held in Madrid, Spain and Helsinki, Finland.

The conference was held by the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF). Also joined the event were representatives from Spain, Germany, Iceland, Finland, Malaysia, and China.

The topic of children’s welfare which related to child-friendly infrastructure and developments were discussed.

The directive of Secretary Benjamin ‘Benhur’ C. Abalos, Jr. from the DILG uged the local governance to set the issues their priority in his statement, according to the Manila Bulletin.

“Being child-friendly means our infrastructure and public spaces should be safe for children and conducive to their development. It is high time that local government units prioritize investments for children,” he added.

Source: https://mb.com.ph/2023/9/11/dilg-heads-ph-delegation-in-child-friendly-int-l-confab-in-europe