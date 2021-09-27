Embassy of Denmark in Singapore is looking for interns for spring 2022

Are you dreaming of a dynamic everyday life in an international environment where you help to promote Danish interests in one of the world’s emerging markets? Use your interest in trade, communication, politics, and diplomacy in a six-month internship for Danish graduate students at the Embassy of Denmark in Singapore starting on 1 February 2022.

The application deadline is 22 October 2021.

About Singapore and the Embassy of Denmark

Singapore is Southeast Asia’s undisputed business center and together with Denmark, the country is in the top ten on the list of the best countries to do business in. The island state, known for its strong economy, low corruption rates, and high standard of living, is used by many companies as a testbed for its products in the region. At the same time, Singapore is known as Asia’s greenest metropolis, and sustainability is high on the agenda, as in Denmark.

The green agenda is an important topic in the embassy’s work when we look after Denmark’s interests in Singapore, and when we assist Danish companies in establishing themselves in the market. We handle tasks within economic diplomacy, public diplomacy, EU cooperation, political reporting, delegation visits, and consular and administrative tasks.

Exciting tasks and collaboration

The Embassy of Denmark in Singapore is looking for two interns to help with tasks in both the trade department and in Public Diplomacy and communication.

In the trade department, the tasks can, for example, involve:

The preparation of market analyzes, trade statistics, research for Danish companies, and assisting in advising and governing public affairs matters. Participation in the planning and execution of export promotions, company visits, and events – both physical and virtual. Assist in marketing and communication about Trace Council services

In Public Diplomacy and communication, the tasks may, for example, involve:

Participation in the work with the embassy’s external communication and developing content for the embassy’s social media. It is an advantage if you have experience with external communication and social media. Contributing to idea development, planning, and implementation of events and arrangements. It can be, for example, film festivals, exhibitions, or professional events. Prepare information searches, analyzes, reports, and delegation programs.

Assisting in the embassy’s political work and i.a. attend meetings and events where the embassy is represented.

At the embassy, staff works closely together across areas and tasks. As an intern, you will be part of the Embassy’s interdisciplinary work and can expect to perform tasks across areas. In other words, the Embassy can guarantee that you will be allowed to try many different tasks and will leave Singapore with a good understanding of what a Danish embassy does.

Find more information here