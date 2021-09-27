IKEA Philippines officially opens e-commerce store

The wait is over for Filipino shoppers looking for Scandinavian design and furniture as the Swedish retailer IKEA has officially opened its e-commerce store but “with limited capacity.”, ABS-CBN reports.

IKEA Philippines website says, “We’re on a drill. Online shopping is on but with limited capacity,” and bigger items such as sofas are not available for delivery yet.

At the moment, different delivery options are available including pick-up at different pick-up sites and time of pick-up, as well as parcel delivery and truck delivery.

IKEA Philippines has yet to announce the opening date of their physical store which will be the world’s largest IKEA store and the first IKEA store in the Philippines.