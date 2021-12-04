Embassy of Denmark in Singapore welcomes new Head of Trade

The Embassy of Denmark in Singapore recently welcomed the Embassy’s new Head of Trade Mark Perry who will be helping Danish companies in entering and/or expanding their market presence with a focus on the green growth sector in Singapore and Southeast Asia.

The Embassy shares that Mark Perry first joined the Embassy in August 2018 as a Commercial Advisor within the Trade Council. Mark Perry recently stepped into the role of Head of Trade & Sector Expert, where he will be leading the Embassy’s commercial activities.

Mark Perry’s new role assisting Danish companies includes a wide range of activities from market analysis & entry strategies, partner & client research, R&D collaborations, market visits, as well as the development of strategic platforms and alliances.

Before joining the Embassy of Denmark in Singapore, Mark Perry worked as Vice President Business Development & Sales, Asia, for the Danish water technology company Aquaporin, the Embassy writes.