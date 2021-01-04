Nokia selected as DTAC’s first 5G RAN partner in Thailand

Norwegian controlled DTAC has selected Finish Nokia as its first 5G RAN partner in a three-year deal covering the North and North Eastern regions of Thailand. Nokia will play a key role in enabling a faster rollout of new 5G services as demand increases as well as ensuring that DTAC’s network performance is fully 5G-ready.

Prathet Tankuranun, Chief Technology Officer at DTAC, said: “We never stop improving our network and delivering better data experiences across a broad range of devices. Our current deployment leverages 5G-enhanced mobile broadband and 5G-ready Massive MIMO technology to bring improved coverage and higher data capacity to our customers nationwide.”

Nokia has been in Thailand for over 30 years with the deployment of 2G, 3G and 4G networks and the new deal is an extension of Nokia’s existing partnership with DTAC.

Tommi Uitto, President of Mobile Networks at Nokia, said: “We are delighted to extend our long-standing partnership with DTAC in Thailand and be the first vendor to partner with the operator in the 5G era. Our AirScale portfolio offers a clear migration path to 5G and we look forward to supporting dtac with its efforts to deliver compelling 5G experiences to subscribers.”

Nokia will provide 5G connectivity that will support the country’s efforts to digitize as part of its ‘Thailand 4.0’ economic strategy. The deployment is expected to begin later this year with completion expected in 2022.

