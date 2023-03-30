EuroCham Vietnam to host workshop on alternative energy solutions

The European Chamber of Commerce in Vietnam (EuroCham Vietnam) and BECIS will host a workshop, “Beyond Solar to Reach Your Decarbonization Target,” on 5 April 2023 from 2 PM to 4.30 PM at New World Saigon Hotel in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam.

Speakers from BECIS share about different energy solutions and methods by which businesses can progress their sustainability plans while reducing the cost.

Topics that will be discussed include Energy as a Service (EaaS) for Sustainability Solutions and its benefits, Methods to achieve sustainability goals with distributed energy solutions, Rooftop Solar – Pathways to Decarbonization and Electrification, Effective Cooling solution on boot.

For EuroCham members, the attending fee is 650,000VND/pax and 850,000VND/pax for non-members.

Please contact Ms. Phuong Khanh at [email protected] for any inquiry.