European Royals to attend funeral of Greece’s former King Constantine II

European Royals from Denmark, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Spain, Britain, Monaco, and Luxembourg are expected to attend the funeral of Greece’s former King Constantine II on Monday, 16 January 2023 at the Athens Metropolitan Cathedral.

According to The Bangkok Post, the entire royal family of Spain, Denmark’s Queen Margrethe II and Crown Prince Frederik, the Swedish royal family, the king and queen of the Netherlands, Grand Duke of Luxembourg Henri, Norway’s Crown Prince Haakon, and Monaco’s Prince Albert II will be at the ceremony. The British Crown will be represented by Princess Anne, daughter of the late queen Elizabeth II.

While the Greek government is to be represented by Deputy Prime Minister Panagiotis Pikrammenos and the culture minister, Lina Mendoni.

The former monarch, Constantine II passed away in a hospital after a respiratory infection on Tuesday, 10 January 2023 at the age of 82.

His body will be transferred to the royal tombs in Tatoi, where most former royal members are buried at after the funeral service.

In 1964, Constantine married the Danish Princess Anne-Marie, Queen Margrethe’s sister when she was only sixteen years old. Their love was somewhat fairy-tale like and they had five children: Alexia, Pavlos, Nikolaos, Theodora, and Philippos.

Source: https://www.bangkokpost.com/world/2483604/royals-gather-for-funeral-of-greeces-last-king-constantine