Norwegian tourist who disappeared after positive Covid-19 test in Thailand found

38-year-old Oleheming Borgem Kolstad from Norway has been found after he reportedly disappeared on the holiday island of Koh Chang in Thailand before his Covid-test results came back positive, The Thaiger writes.

Oleheming Borgem Kolstad disappeared together with five other tourists including two from France, two from Poland, and one Swiss tourist. The group had reportedly gone to explore the island of Koh Chang while they awaited their second covid-19 test results. All six entered Thailand between 26 to 29 December through the now suspended ‘Test and go’ travel scheme and they all tested negative upon arrival.

After entering the island of Koh Chang on 4 January they were tested again but when their results came positive, none of the six tourists could be located and the search began. The Thaiger writes that authorities did not know if the group was aware that they had all tested positive to covid-19.

Police tracked down all six tourists at different resorts on the island. Oleheming Borgem Kolstad was located at Carpe Diem Guesthouse while the rest were located at different resorts.

Oleheming Borgem Kolstad and the other five tourists all told police that they had no intention of escaping without test results and they simply were not aware that they had covid-19.

The group is now being treated at Bangkok Hospital in Trat’s Muang district on the mainland off Koh Chang.