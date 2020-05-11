European Union in Malaysia announced education opportunity webminar

European Union in Malaysia published an announcement on study in Europe opportunity on 7 May 2020. An official statement said:

Join our special talk with EU Delegation, EU Member States, Education Agencies, and Alumni to learn about:

– Program courses at various universities and colleges

– Scholarship award and research fellowship

– Application and admission procedures

– Living and studying in Europe

Open for: university students, graduates, lecturers, research fellow, youth.

Save the date for Scandinavian countries webminar:

12 May – Sweden

15 May – Denmark

19 May – Finland

Please click here for registration.