European Union in Malaysia published an announcement on study in Europe opportunity on 7 May 2020. An official statement said:
Join our special talk with EU Delegation, EU Member States, Education Agencies, and Alumni to learn about:
– Program courses at various universities and colleges
– Scholarship award and research fellowship
– Application and admission procedures
– Living and studying in Europe
Open for: university students, graduates, lecturers, research fellow, youth.
Save the date for Scandinavian countries webminar:
12 May – Sweden
15 May – Denmark
19 May – Finland
Please click here for registration.
1 comment for “European Union in Malaysia announced education opportunity webminar”