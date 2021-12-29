European Union to accept Thai and Taiwanese vaccine certificates 

Vaccine certificates from five new countries including Thailand and Taiwan will be recognized and accepted throughout the European Union from January, Thai Examiner reports.

Last week, Deputy Chief of Mission of the 27 member bloc in Thailand, Mr. Giuseppe Busini, confirmed that it had approved the equivalency of vaccine certificates issued by Thailand and Taiwan together with Montenegro, Tunisia, and Uruguay.

For Thailand, this means that from January 2022, Thai vaccines and COVID-19 certification on the Mor Prom app will be valid and accepted across the European Union which includes Denmark, Sweden, and Finland.

In addition, Thailand will also recognize the EU’s Digital Covid Certificate for citizens of any of the 27 European Union member states when they arrive in the country.