Experience a Viking-inspired Winter Wonderland in Singapore

- by Sofie Rønnelund - Leave a Comment
The famous ‘Nisses.’ Photo: Gardens by the Bay

At Gardens by the Bay in Singapore, you can experience a ‘Nordic Christmas Adventure’ when Poinsettia Wishes 2023 takes you back to a Winter Wonderland – inspired by Vikings.

In fact, you will be met by Nordic ‘Nisses.’ A hybrid between garden gnomes and Santa Claus. Twist is, the Nisses will be dressed up as Vikings. How much more Nordic can it get?

To enter the Wonderland at the Flower Dome, order your tickets through this link. The event will continue until the beginning of January 2024, and the venue is open from 9am to 9pm during the day.

Source: Embassy of Denmark in Singapore

