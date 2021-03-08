Finland embassy in Bangkok welcomes new team member

The embassy of Finland in Bangkok released a welcome note to their new team member on 1 March 2021, that read:

Meet our new colleague Gitta Hägg-Lundvall.

Gitta joined the embassy in the beginning of February from Hong Kong, where she spent the past three and half years working as an Executive Director of the Finnish Chamber of Commerce. She is not a stranger to Bangkok. Gitta has visited the city a couple of times when she lived in Phuket ten years ago. Now that Gitta is back to Thailand, she is very much looking forward to getting to know her new hometown.

She holds a master’s degree in cultural heritage studies hence she is super excited in Bangkok’s variety of cultural offerings. Thai cuisine is her favorite kitchen in the world, so her taste buds are definitely ready for some serious tastings!

Gitta will be working as a Coordinator in Labor Migration filling a new position at the Embassy. “The availability of talent is one of the main challenges when it comes to internationalization of Finnish companies. There are also entire sectors with a shortage of thousands skilled workers caused by aging population.” This is why her goal is to introduce Finland as a new number one destination for study and work.

Very warm welcome to Thailand and the Embassy Khun Gitta!