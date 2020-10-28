Finnish KONE won awards at 2020 Kunshan Autumn Investment Promotion Fair

The 2020 Kunshan Autumn Investment Promotion Fair was organized on 26 October 2020. The Finnish Consul General Pasi Hellman delivered a speech at the event, emphasizing the good economic and investment relations between Kunshan, the whole Eastern China and Finland.

At the event, KONE, the Finnish elevator and escalator manufacturer, won two awards, namely 1) Award for Outstanding Contribution in Stabilizing Industrial Production Growth, and 2) Award for Outstanding Business Performance.

Kone established its factory in Kunshan since 1998 and has for a long time been the biggest taxpayer in the city of Kunshan, located some 50 km from Shanghai.