FinnCham Hong Kong welcomes new Executive Director

The Finnish Chamber of Commerce in Hong Kong on 1 February 2021 warmly welcomed their new Executive Director Ms. Elina Koski. The statement read:

Ms. Elina Koski has lived in the Greater Bay Area for the past three years, first in Shenzhen and now two years in Hong Kong, and has been an active FinnCham member during that period of time. She is delighted to join FinnCham as the new Executive Director and ready to help our members to succeed in many different ways.

Ms. Elina Koski will be the new Executive Director of FinnCham starting from today and you can read more about Ms. Elina Koski from the link.

Welcome to FinnCham and we are excited to have you here!