Nokia and Converge ICT roll out home network with ultra-broadband services to customers in the Philippines

On 14 September 2020 Nokia announced that together with Converge ICT,one of the leading Internet and digital services providers in the Philippines, will bring ultra-broadband services to the island of Mindanao by deploying Nokia’s fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) solution. With this deployment, Converge ICT will be expanding its broadband network coverage to the region by connecting more than 300,000 homes and businesses to ultra-fast, affordable and reliable broadband services over the next three years.

Nokia’s fiber solution allows Converge ICT to deliver a differentiated broadband service to customers and will play a key role in its ability to seamlessly evolve its network over time. The deployment uses fiber access nodes from the Nokia Lightspan FX series, which provides Converge ICT with the flexibility to use their fiber more efficiently and evolve to next generation technologies such as XGS-PON, 25G PON, next-generation PON line cards and Software Defined Access Network (SDAN), through a software upgrade.

This deployment is pivotal towards laying the foundation for the Philippines’ digital future as it aims to provide access to affordable broadband in one of the far-flung regions of the Philippines. The availability of fiber-based Internet connectivity in Mindanao will create new opportunities for the island to grow economically while strengthening the digital backbone for industries and government-run facilities.

Dennis Anthony Uy, Founder and CEO at Converge ICT, said: “Amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, people have started to increasingly use digital platforms to complete a number of day-to-day tasks for which they demand an agile broadband network. Our network infrastructure will allow us to provide best-in-class broadband network to our subscribers especially during unprecedented times like these. We are confident that Nokia’s fiber solutions will enable us to enhance the overall quality of our services.”

Don Abad, Head of Customer Team at Nokia Philippines, said: “We are delighted to support Converge ICT in its mission to provide superior broadband services to its customers. Our fiber solutions will help Converge ICT bring enhanced ultra-broadband services to its subscribers across the Mindanao region while our 7360 ISAM FX product portfolio will enable them to capture a greater share of the lucrative broadband services market.”

Overview of the solution: