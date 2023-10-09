Flights cancelled as Hong Kong prepares for Tropical Storm

Flights in Hong Kong were cancelled on Sunday, as Tropical Storm Koinu is closing in on the city. This is after the same storm has left one dead and more than 300 injured in Taiwan.

On Sunday, Hong Kong raised its No. 8 storm signal and shut down the city. This included flights being cancelled, shops and schools closing and reducing frequencies of public transport.

Koinu earlier hit Taiwan with heavy winds and strong rain, but the typhoon has weakened into a tropical storm on its way to southern China.

This comes a month after southern China and Hong Kong were lashed by Typhoon Saola. The typhoon triggered Hong Kong’s highest storm signal on a scale of 11.

Koinu was expected to be around 43 miles from Hong Kong on Sunday night, unleashing heavy rain showers over the populated city, according to the Hong Kong Observatory.

The storm is expected to move across the coastal waters of neighboring Guangdong province on Sunday and Monday.

