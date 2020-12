Danish’s Aichmi Group‘s Founder & CEO with Scientific Director, Dr. Nami Traeholt, paid on 2 December 2020 a courtesy call to the new Danish Ambassador to Malaysia, H.E. Ambassador Kirsten Rosenvold Geelan.

Aichmi Group is looking forward to strengthening our collaborations between the two countries. Ambassador Geelan’s input on crucial matters has been beneficial to our work on sustainable development and biodiversity conservation.