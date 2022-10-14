Business in Asia / Sweden

H&M launces independent innovations stories collection for kids

- by Jeannette Hinrup
H&M has launched its new collection celebrating young, imaginative minds that have a carefree approach to unconventional style. Photo: H&M

H&M has announced the launch of its ‘Imagine That’, the first independent kidswear collection from H&M’s Innovation Stories initiative.

Produced from recycled bottles and a cactus-derived leather alternative, the kids wear is “pioneering innovations for the next generation” by blending “euphoric color, energizing prints and stimulating texture” with sustainable materials and processes.

– For our first independent Innovation Stories collection for kids, we wanted to embrace the boundless imaginations and experimental styling that is second nature for young people as well as the mind-bending innovations at the forefront of fashion. Each versatile piece is designed to be styled in multiple creative and crazy combinations and to spark conversations about the cutting-edge technologies revolutionizing our world, said Ella Soccorsi, concept designer at H&M

The collection is an ovation to “young, imaginative minds that have a carefree approach to unconventional style” and includes faux-fur coats, sequin-embellished jackets, skater skirts, confetti-printed tops, flared pants, skater jeans and spikey knitwear for unfettered experimentation.

H&M Innovation Stories was launched in early 2021 and comprises a series of themed collections dedicated to promoting more sustainable materials, technologies, and production processes. ‘Imagine That’ is the seventh instalment in the series, and the first independent kids wear collection.

