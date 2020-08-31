Nordcham and Danish Alumni Network in Vietnam invites to Alumni event in Ho Chi Minh City

The Nordic Alumni and Nordic Chamber of Commerce in Vietnam announced an event to take place on 31st of October with the title “Work the Nordic Way”.

The networking and job fair will take place in Ho Chi Minh City and the organizers would like to welcome and connect Alumni from the Nordic Countries.

For your reference, Nordcham Vietnam is a non-for-profit, non-governmental and non-political organization committing to provide support to Nordic companies and individuals (Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Norway and Sweden) operating in Vietnam. You can find further details of Nordcham here:

Let’s save the date and share the information with our networks for the forthcoming event. Further information will be available in the near future.