Huawei develops new Health Lab in Finland

Chinese telecommunication corporation, Huawei, launched a new Health Lab in Helsinki, Finland to serve as a research platform for the company’s health and fitness sector.

The laboratory is equipped with several types of sports equipment, covering more than 20 types of sports – and all meant to showcase Huawei’s wearable sports and fitness algorithms in ‘real life applications.’ The main five areas include a pool, a ski simulator, a multi-functional treadmill and an open gym area.

Point is, that participants will be monitored on these equipments or areas, while wearing Huawei’s latest wearable devices. Perhaps like a watch.

Also a center of research

But the lab will also function as a place for technological research, since Huawei wants to deepen its research in health monitoring algorithms through its wearable technologies. This idea therefore led to the establishment of three Health Labs across the world since 2016, with two labs in China – and now one in Finland.

To ensure high standards, the Finnish lab is staffed with a research team of 6 Doctors in Science (PhD) and 20 experts from fields such as physiology, AI, machine learning, software testing, and software engineering.

Furthermore, Huawei values partnering with European Health Institutions and Research Groupe like “EU’s Cardiovascular Health Study” to ensure scientific validity too. They also foresee cooperating with European universities and disability health centers to expand its research regarding the needs disabled users.

Source: PR Newswire Asia