Indonesian Immigration announced that visa holders need to re-apply their visas

The Indonesian Immigration Directorate General announced 12 July 2020 on the official Twitter account @ditjen_imigrasi, that foreigners holding temporary stay permits, visas on arrival and free visas who have been granted an emergency stay permit during the beginning of Coronavirus breakout, may now apply for extension their visas.

According to updated regulations now the Indonesian Immigration requires all visa holders to also update on their stay from 13 July 2020. For more information please read here