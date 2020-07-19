The Finnish Innovation Fund Sitra together with Canada and the Netherlands will be co-hosting events to promote circular economy for coronavirus economy recovery strategies in the the World Circular Economy Forum (WCEF) events. Host countries with shared initiative aim to represent on how the circular economy can help the world thrive in the long-term against future crisis, from climate to public health.
Circular economy, Finland, Innovation, Sustainability
Finland,Canada and the Netherlands aim to promote circular economy for post Coronavirus recovery
