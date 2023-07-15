China tells EU to “clarify” its position on strategic partnership with Beijing

China’s top diplomat Wang Yi had discussions with EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell on Friday, 14 July 2023, saying the European Union should “clarify” the positioning of the strategic partnership” between China and Europe during an ASEAN meeting recently held in Jakarta, Indonesia.

Citing the South China Morning Post, Borrells says the talks in Jakarta were “constructive” and “in-depth” via his Twitter account.

During his meeting with Borrell, Wang called on both sides to guard against the politicization of economic issues and the use of “de-risking” as another term for “decoupling,” reported the Reuters.

In addition, both parties also talked about Ukraine’s ongoing war with Russia and “preserving stability and the status quo in the Taiwan Strait,” he added.

