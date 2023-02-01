Join NordCham Business Luncheon in Vietnam

The Nordic Chamber of Commerce of Vietnam (NordCham Vietnam) invites interested participants to join a special business luncheon in Hanoi, Vietnam, on 10 February 2023, 11.30 AM to 2.00 PM.

At the event, there will be insights and development direction of doing business in Vietnam. The summary of the country’s performance in 2022 will be presented as well.

Speakers include Mr. Dominic Scriven, Chairman at Dragon Capital Group Limited and Mr. Phan Duc Hieu, Delegate (Thai Binh) at the National Assembly.

For more information, please click here.