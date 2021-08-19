Join Nordcham’s virtual speed networking event ‘Making Business Connections’

The Nordic Chamber of Commerce of the Philippines is inviting you to join their upcoming virtual speed networking event titled ‘Making business connections’ on 26 August.

More about the event:

Even when you cannot meet in person, that does not mean business or the need to build relationships stops. We are here to help you still make those professional business connections in an easy and fun way. Join us for this virtual speed networking event hosted by NordCham Philippines on 26 August 2021 from 5:00 PM – 7:00 PM and meet amazing people!

No need to drive out, no traffic to deal with, no need to leave your home or office while networking. You’ll have an opportunity to promote your business with ease, quickly, and effectively from anywhere! Just tune in from your phone, tablet, or computer for the chance to meet people you’ve never met before and might have never met ever. Besides making new connections, you might also make a sale, gain a new friend, or win one of our raffle prizes.

We want all participants to have fun and make new connections. We remind everyone that it is important to be professional and respect each other in terms of behavior, and allow others to introduce themselves and share their perspectives.

In the unlikely event that you experience any “violation” of the above, we would encourage you to reach out to our moderator, who will then discreetly take proper actions.

The event comes in 2 parts:

Company Pitching from 5:00 PM to 5:30 PM

The first ten company representatives will get a chance to pitch their company, services, and products for a maximum of 2 minutes each.

Please indicate during signup if you are interested in pitching. You can use slides during your pitch.

Attendees will present in order of registration and communicate at the beginning of the event.

Virtual Speed Networking from 5:30 PM to 7:00 PM

You will be sent to small breakout “rooms” to meet one-on-one and connect with others, exchange information, and promote your business with ease and effectively. Sessions shall last for 3 minutes. Each session will be programmed so that you meet someone new every time.

Find more information and sign up here