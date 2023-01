Swedish Chamber of Commerce in Singapore (SwedCham) and its Young Professionals Network will gather for drinks at the first Afterwork of 2023, tomorrow on 19 January at Bar.Celona.

The Chamber states the Young Professionals Afterworks is a fantastic opportunity to meet Swedish people and grow your network.

Additional information: https://swedchamsg.glueup.com/event/yp-afterwork-bar-celona-69499/?fbclid=IwAR0Luln_HPRSIAq3cBYN85coYqNdQBGAd3UtrLsNAU_ZDlg6cbo1wA6foV8

Source: https://www.facebook.com/swedchamsingapore/