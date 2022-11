The Asian Development Bank (ADB) together with Education Finland and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Finland is to host “Virtual Business Opportunities Seminar: Focus on Education” on 23 November 2022.

It will start at 10 AM t0 11.30 AM (Helsinki time) or 4 PM to 5.30 PM (Manila time).

Joining the seminar are many experts on the field and also Ambassador Juha Pyykko of the Embassy of Finland in Manila.

To learn more about ADB opportunities in the education sector, please register here.