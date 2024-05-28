International relations / Sweden / Vietnam

King of Sweden congratulates Vietnam on new president

 Swedish King Carl XVI Gustaf sent a congratulatory message to President To Lam, who was elected as the President of Vietnam at the 15th National Assembly. Leaders of Indonesia, Canada, Kuwait and India have also congratulated the new president. They all mentioned potential future partnership and collaborations.

The president was announced on Wednesday 22 May and is a former top security official. In that position, he oversaw police and intelligence operations. The former president had just resigned amid an ongoing anti-corruption campaign, which has shaken the political establishment and business elites in Vietnam. The campaign has led to multiple changes in the higher positions in government.

The president’s role is largely ceremonial in Vietnamese society, but it still places To Lam in a position, where he could become the next Communist Party General Secretary, which is the most important political position in the country. The current Communist Party General Secretary is has just been elected for a third term in 2021, but will have to step off in 2026, as he is older than 80. To Lam is now 66 years old.

Source: Vietnam News

