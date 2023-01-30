Learn how to make your business successful through sustainability with SwedCham Singapore

Swedish Chamber of Commerce in Singapore (SwedCham) has decided to take on the challenge of helping businesses believe they can achieve success through sustainability at the event “How to Build a Sustainability Mindset within your Organisation” on 16 February 2023.

The Chamber notes sustainability stands out as a “major disruption” in todays’ world for businesses wishing to serve their customers in ways which positively impacts the planet and its communities.’

The event will include an interactive game – the Celemi Sustainability Simulation – a simulation experience in which players will join teams and compete against each other and at the same time share and discuss the challenges and inventive approaches companies use in becoming leaders in sustainable businesses.

If you are a sustainability leader, project manager, or involved in sustainability projects or strategies looking for an opportunity to explore sustainability frameworks, potential initiatives and success factors, this event is for you.

For information and registration: https://swedchamsg.glueup.com/event/how-to-build-a-sustainability-mindset-within-your-organisation-70397/?fbclid=IwAR1jhUDNB46bnjs1QD_ZXHi20aGWFFrERq4u-Iz_0DwgPF43HPJLHgB7mJM

Source: https://www.facebook.com/swedchamsingapore/