Learn how to navigate recent changes in Singapore’s labor law

The Swedish Chamber of Commerce Singapore invites you to join their upcoming webinar covering “Opening a business in Singapore – how to navigate recent changes in Singapore’s labor law” on 6 October.

More about the event:

Earlier this year, the Ministry of Manpower (MoM) in Singapore announced significant changes in the various work pass categories and the removal of the Letter of Consent (LOC) from 1 May. This took a big hit on Dependent Pass (DPs) holders who no longer could seek work authorization using LOC but were instead required to seek and apply for other kinds of work passes. The recent changes, of course, also affected the procedures in regards to starting your own business.

In this event, Mr. Oswyn Arvindran​, Senior Account Executive at Sleek, ​will explain how you can start and effortlessly manage your business in Singapore with the various visa options in place. In addition, Mr. Arvindran will discuss the business registration process in Singapore to make your incorporation journey smoother and the running costs to maintain a business lower.

Key takeaways:

1) Suitable Visa Options and Eligibility

2) DP LOC Changes in 2021

3) Cost-effective approach to incorporating a business in Singapore

