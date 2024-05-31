Indonesian singer joins Alan Walker at Walkerworld concert

The Norwegian DJ Alan Walker invited the Indonesian singer and America’s Got Talent performer Putri Ariani to perform with him on his tour in Malaysia. Alan Walker will kickstart his Walkerworld Asia Tour Part 1 in June 2024.

At a press conference the DJ talked about, why he had invited the 18-year-old singer to join him.

“We’ve been working closely together for a year or two now on ‘Who I Am’ so I thought it’d the perfect time to bring her along as it would be a great opportunity for both of us to perform our song together here and hopefully for more shows as well,” Alan Walker said.

The Walkerworld concert is Putr Ariani’s first performance in Malaysia. At the press conference she said, that to collaborate on another song would be a dream come true for the young singer, as she has looked up to the Norwegian DJ for many years.

Alan Walker also said that he had visited Malaysia many times in the past, and that he hopes the energy at this year’s concert will be just as amazing as his last show was in 2023.

“Everyone has always welcomed me with open arms and the 20-hour travel has always been worth it so I’m looking forward to coming back,” Alan Walker said.

The concert will take place on 22 June 2024 at Surf Beach in Sunway Lagoon.