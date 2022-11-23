LEGO has begun its construction of its green-invested project in Vietnam

The Danish company, LEGO, has begun the construction of its green-invested,1 billion USD project in Binh Duong province, Vietnam.

According to Vietnam Plus, the factory covers an area of 44ha in the Vietnam-Singapore Industrial Park III.

In order to meet the standards of LEED Gold, the factory is designed to be neutral carbon facility with solar panels on the roof and a nearby solar power farm, said LEGO CEO Niels B. Christiansen.

Also, other European companies like Denmark’s Pandora, Germany’s DHL Express, and more are interested in investing in green projects in Vietnam.

A few months ago, Pandora decided to invest 100 USD million in building a new facility in Binh Duong as well, reported Vietnam Plus.