LEGO Group opens two shops at Changi Airport in Singapore

Danish LEGO Group has made its travel retail debut in Singapore by opening two new stores at Changi Airport. The new LEGO Airport Stores are located at Terminal 3 and Terminal 4. Both stores are featuring the company’s signature ‘Retailtainment’ approach, showcasing the latest store designs and retail experiences.

The LEGO Group has introduced some special models at the stores. All have been meticulously crafted with 35,832 LEGO bricks, to greet visitors as they enter. Inside, visitors are invited to personalize their own LEGO characters at the ‘LEGO Build a Minifigure’ stations.

“The LEGO Group is all about inspiring the power of creative play. With an expanded focus on travel retail, we will grow our presence and bring meaningful LEGO play to more kids and families across the region. As one of Asia’s most connected aviation hubs, we are pleased to partner with Singapore’s Changi Airport Group,” said Eric Maugein, Regional President of the Lego Group Asia Pacific.

LEGO’s Retailtainment store format has been developed over two years through extensive customer research. The concept encourages customers of all ages to share their ideas and creativity. Both stores feature an AR digibox kiosk, allowing visitors to visualize assembled LEGO models and explore sets through interactive disruptor units and movable magnifying features.

From November 2 to December 13, travelers can participate in a range of launch activities and exclusive promotions. Visitors will have the opportunity to purchase various LEGO sets as gifts for the upcoming holiday season.

Source: trbusiness.com