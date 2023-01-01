Vietnam urges locals to improve management of forest conservation

Vietnam’s Organizations related to environment protection urges locals to join hands in improving the management of forest conservation in Quang Nam, Thua Thien Hue, and other provinces.

“Community-based forest management is seen as a positive solution in the conservation and protection of the primary forest. We recognized that the forest needed the involvement of the local people to be well protected, and limit illegal violations,” said Nguyen Dinh Phuoc from World Wide Fund For Nature-Vietnam (WWD-Vietnam).

According to Vietnam Plus, the recent report from “Strengthening Civil Society To Accelerate Conservation Efforts in Central Annamites” assessment shows that 545 acre degraded forest area in Thua Thien Hue had been restored during the first phase of a forest conservation project in 2018-23.

The project was the collaboration between the Swedish International Development Co-operation (SIDA), WWF-Vietnam, and NGO GreenVie.

In addition, Phouc noted that in the second phase, the project will focus more on expanding the community-based forest protection to numbers of areas.

Source: https://en.vietnamplus.vn/communitybased-protection-promotes-forest-conservation/246366.vnp