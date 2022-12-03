Massive protests lead China to further unwind Covid rules

The nationwide protests over China’s zero-Covid policy led several cities in the country to further relax their Covid restrictions on Friday, 2 December 2022.

The restrictions include loosening daily mass testing requirements and quarantine rules.

According to Bangkok Post, the Chinese authorities, at the same time, are continuing to seek to contain protests with heavy security on the streets, online censorship in full force, and surveillance of the population heightened.

The protests that are full of anger and frustration have been widespread across China since last weekend.

In addition, many voices called out for the country’s leader, Xi Jinping, to step down from power even.

