China / General news

Massive protests lead China to further unwind Covid rules

- by Kanlayakorn Pengrattana - Leave a Comment
Photo by Getty Image.

The nationwide protests over China’s zero-Covid policy led several cities in the country to further relax their Covid restrictions on Friday, 2 December 2022.

The restrictions include loosening daily mass testing requirements and quarantine rules.

According to Bangkok Post, the Chinese authorities, at the same time, are continuing to seek to contain protests with heavy security on the streets, online censorship in full force, and surveillance of the population heightened.

The protests that are full of anger and frustration have been widespread across China since last weekend.

In addition, many voices called out for the country’s leader, Xi Jinping, to step down from power even.

Source: https://www.bangkokpost.com/world/2451739/china-further-relaxes-covid-rules-after-protests

Related posts:

Norwegian King Harald and Queen Sonja will visit China Danish correspondent in Shanghai: China’s prize for sticking to strategy is becoming very high  Warning to pregnant Norwegian women as their DNA can be accessed by Chinese authorities Chinese rights lawyer awarded with Swedish Human Rights prize

About Kanlayakorn Pengrattana

Kanlayakorn 'Princess' Pengrattana is a freelance writer at ScandAsia.

View all posts by Kanlayakorn Pengrattana

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *