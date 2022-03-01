UPDATED! TEST & GO rules from 1 March 2022

In a recent press release, Thailand’s Tourist association share the updated ‘Test & Go’ rules which come into effect on 1 March 2022.

According to TAT, travelers can arrive in Thailand by air, land, and water with the required prepaid accommodation reduced to 1 night and the COVID-19 tests revised to 1 RT-PCR and 1 self-ATK. The health insurance coverage has also been reduced to no less than US$20,000.

The updated rules will also apply to travelers who have applied/obtained the TEST & GO Thailand Pass or Certificate of Entry with scheduled arrivals from this date, TAT states.

All travelers must have the following documents for entering Thailand:

A Thailand Pass for arrivals by air and land; or a Certificate of Entry (via a Royal Thai Embassy/Consulate-General) for arrivals by water.

A Medical Certificate with an RT-PCR lab result indicating that COVID-19 is not detected issued no more than 72 hours before traveling.

Travelers under 6 years of age, traveling with parents with a negative RT-PCR test result within 72 hours before traveling, are not required to have a pre-arrival negative RT-PCR test result and can have a saliva test when entering the Kingdom.

For arrivals by water, everyone on board the vessels must have a medical certificate with an RT-PCR lab result indicating that COVID-19 is not detected within the officially specified time frame. Anyone on board with a history of COVID-19 infection within a period between 14-90 days must have a medical certificate of recovery.

An insurance policy with coverage no less than US$20,000. Thais and foreign expatriates under Thailand’s national healthcare coverage are exempt from this requirement.

TAT recommends that travelers make sure to check the small print of any COVID-19 insurance policy before purchasing. Ultimately, the policy should cover the cost of treatment and other medical expenses associated with being infected with COVID-19, including in-patient hospitalization, hospital isolation, hotel isolation, or related quarantine. The insurance policy should also cover the whole duration that travelers are planning to stay in Thailand, plus at least 10 extra days as a precautionary measure in the event that the traveler’s second swab test result in returns as positive.

A proof of prepayment for 1 night of accommodation at government-approved hotel/s; such as SHA Extra Plus (SHA++) on Day 1, which should also include the expenses for 1 RT-PCR test on Day 1 and 1 Antigen Self-Test Kit (self-ATK) on Day 5.

A Certificate of COVID-19 Vaccination/Recovery

Everyone 18 years of age and older must be fully vaccinated for COVID-19 with an approved vaccine at least 14 days before traveling to Thailand.

Travelers 12-17 years of age traveling to Thailand unaccompanied must get vaccinated with at least 1 dose of an approved vaccine. Those traveling with parents are exempt from this requirement.

Travelers 6-11 years of age, traveling with parents, are exempt from this requirement.

