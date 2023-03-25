Myanmar arrests 150 Rohingya trying to flee to Malaysia

Myanmar authorities have arrested around 150 Rohingya suspected of trying to flee to Malaysia, an official told AFP on Friday, March 24.

The group was arrested in Thanbyuzayat in southern Myanmar, the official said.

The official did not specify why the group had been arrested. The Muslim minority faces restrictions on traveling within Myanmar, where human rights groups say they live in apartheid-like conditions.

According to initial reports, the group had travelled by boat from western Rakhine state. They then planned to travel on to Thailand and then Malaysia by road.

A number of non-Rohingya suspected of trafficking the group were also arrested. According to the source, the police are still looking for approximately 30 more people involved.

A military crackdown in Myanmar in 2017 sent hundreds of thousands of Rohingya fleeing into neighboring Bangladesh with disturbing stories of murder, rape, and arson.

In Myanmar Rohingya are denied citizenship along with access to healthcare and education and they need permission to travel.

Source: english.alarabiya.net