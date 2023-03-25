Denmark / Finland / General news / Norway / Sweden

Nordic countries plan joint air defense

- by Miabell Mallikka - Leave a Comment

Air force commanders from Sweden, Norway, Finland and Denmark said on Friday, March 24, that they have signed a letter of intent to create a unified Nordic air defense.

The intention is to be able to operate jointly based on already known ways of operating under NATO. The move to integrate the air forces is triggered by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine last year.

“Our combined fleet can be compared to a large European country,” said commander of the Danish air force.

A joint Nordic air force will be consisting of over 250 front-line combat aircraft. It is unclear how many of the planes are operational.

Sweden and Finland also applied to join NATO last year, but the process has been held up by Turkey, which along with Hungary has yet to sanction the memberships.

Source: news.yahoo.com

Related posts:

Phillippines air force considering Swedish Saab Gripen Jas39 to boost national air defence system Thailand and Sweden agree to sign MoU on military equipment Thailand to host biggest military exercise in Asia Pacific this year Taiwan reports 19 Chinese air force planes in its air defense zone

About Miabell Mallikka

Miabell Mallikka is a journalist working with ScandAsia at the headquarters in Bangkok.

View all posts by Miabell Mallikka

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *