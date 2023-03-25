Nordic countries plan joint air defense

Air force commanders from Sweden, Norway, Finland and Denmark said on Friday, March 24, that they have signed a letter of intent to create a unified Nordic air defense.

The intention is to be able to operate jointly based on already known ways of operating under NATO. The move to integrate the air forces is triggered by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine last year.

“Our combined fleet can be compared to a large European country,” said commander of the Danish air force.

A joint Nordic air force will be consisting of over 250 front-line combat aircraft. It is unclear how many of the planes are operational.

Sweden and Finland also applied to join NATO last year, but the process has been held up by Turkey, which along with Hungary has yet to sanction the memberships.

Source: news.yahoo.com