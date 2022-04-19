NCC and NBAS partners in a fundraising concert for Ukraine in Singapore

The Norwegian Cultural Center (NCC) in Singapore is organizing a concert on 24 April in support of the war victims of Ukraine. NBAS is a co-host and partner of the event.

More about the concert, NBAS writes:

The concert is held at KC Arts Center – Singapore Repertory Theatre, Robertson Walk, 20 Merbau Rd, Singapore 239035 Sunday 24 April at 3 pm.

The Theatre sponsors the venue, and NCC is arranging the concert. The performers are jazz vocalist Daniela Ruggieri, post-ethnic music band Flame of the Forest, and folk-jazz duo Kailin& Rachma.

The capacity is 400 PAX, and the ticket price is SGD 100 per PAX.

The profit from the concert goes in full to Red Cross work among war victims in Ukraine. Your donation will provide immediate aid for the vulnerable – unaccompanied minors, women with children, the elderly & people with disabilities; support their basic needs like shelter, food/water, & psychosocial support.

Find more information here