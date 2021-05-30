Are you ready for a Swedish National Day and Midsummer Virtual Quiz?

As it might be a while before people in Thailand can meet in person, The Thai-Swedish Chamber of Commerce is hosting a virtual Quiz to celebrate the Swedish National Day and Midsummer!

More about the event on 9 June:

Join us for our popular Thai-Sweden Quiz, Summer 2021 edition, on Wednesday, 9 June at 18:30-19:30 Thailand time, for the ultimate test of knowledge and trivia, with a fantastic prize for the winner.

Family members of SweCham, SWEA, and SSS members are welcome to join!

Thank you, Husqvarna for this fabulous prize.

“HUSQVARNA PRESSURE WASHER PW 235R” Worth up to 9,600 THB!!

HOW TO PLAY THE QUIZ?

1.Upon registration, all participants will be sent a confirmation email. We will send you a Zoom link the day before the quiz.

2.We will be using Google Forms as online answer sheets for the quiz. Links to the online answer sheet will be sent in the information email at 14:00 on the day of the quiz.

3.During the quiz, the Quiz Master will be reading out the questions. Questions will also appear on PowerPoint slides (we know that you love Kahoot, but we will not use Kahoot and do it the old-fashioned way this time!).

4.There will be 15 multiple choice questions and 5 text answer questions. Players add their answers to the Google Form.

5.Once the quiz has been completed and all the answers submitted online, the Quiz Master will look through the answers and announce the winner.

