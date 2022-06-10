No incidents reported in Singapore as IKEA METALLISK espresso maker is recalled

While Swedish company IKEA recalls the Metallisk espresso maker globally, there have not yet been reports of malfunctioning units received from Singapore.

IKEA is recalling METALLISK espresso maker for hob 0.4 l with the stainless steel safety valve as the product can burst during use IKEA urges all customers who own METALLISK espresso maker for hob 0.4 l with the stainless steel safety valve to stop using it and to contact IKEA for a full refund.

Safety is a top priority for IKEA and therefore we are recalling METALLISK espresso maker with the stainless-steel safety valve due to an increased risk of the product bursting during use.

The risk has increased after a change of material and construction of the safety valve therefore only the products with the stainless steel safety valve (silver/grey in color), are included in the recall.

No other units are affected by this recall and no incidents were reported in Singapore. METALLISK espresso maker with the stainless-steel safety valve can be returned to any IKEA store for a full refund. Proof of purchase (receipt) is not required.

IKEA apologizes for any inconvenience this recall may cause. For more information, please contact:

the IKEA Customer Contact Centre at +65 6786 6868.

